Firefighters are trying to put out three separate vegetation fires burning in Dulzura.

Cal Fire tweeted around just after 3:30 p.m. the fires were burning along State Route 94 near Otay Lakes Road and Freezer Road.

SR-94 is closed between Honey Springs Road and Campbell Ranch Road, Cal Fire said.

No other information was available.

.@calfiresandiego is at scene of 3 separate vegetation fires on Hwy 94 between Otay Lakes Rd and Freezer Rd in the community of Dulzura. Hwy 94 is closed in the area of the fire.#94Firepic.twitter.com/iXCEnmIMK0 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 29, 2019

