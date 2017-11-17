Minou, a new creperie by beloved bistro Cafe Chloe, is now open in San Diego's East Village.

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a peek inside a charming new East Village creperie and the scoop on a new cocktail bar and retail store headed for Westfield UTC.

Café Chloe Opens East Village Crepe Shop

From the team behind beloved bistro Café Chloe comes Minou, a new East Village eatery specializing in crepes. Available in sweet or savory, all the crepes are gluten-free. The all-day European-inspired creperie also offers coffee, beer and wine plus fresh pastries, baguette sandwiches, salads and homemade ice cream.

Cocktail Bar and Bar Supply Store Coming to Westfield UTC

CH Projects, the local hospitality group behind cocktail hotspots including Polite Provisions and Noble Experiment, will open a new bar and companion bar supply store at Westfield UTC. Called Raised By Wolves, the shop will stock a full array of spirits and barware, while the cocktail bar will host classes, pop-ups and events.

Modern Diner Moving Into Ocean Beach

Royale, a former pop-up eatery, will settle into its permanent home next month. It will replace Sessions Public in Ocean Beach, bringing a full-service restaurant that will offer a variety of grass-fed beef burgers, sandwiches, salads and beverages ranging from craft cocktails to wine and beer on tap.

Scottish Gastropub Gets Brewing in La Mesa

Downtown La Mesa will soon be home to Fourpenny House, a Scottish gastropub. Opening next month, the business will boast a full bar with its own house-brewed lineup of beer and cider. The menu, based on the owner's family recipes, will feature updated takes on Scottish fare including shortbread, mussels, corned beef and stout-marinated steak.

Chef Steve Brown Launches Oceanfront Dinner Series

The chef behind Chula Vista's recently-opened Temp° is bringing his high-end Cosecha pop-up to Pacific Beach. Starting on Dec. 3, in collaboration with Ocean Park Inn, Steve Brown will be offering hotel and dining packages that include a beachfront room, a multi-course dinner with wine pairings and a Sunday brunch.