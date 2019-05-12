CVPD Receives National Attention for Domestic Violence Program

The Chula Vista Police Department's domestic violence protocol was nationally recognized last year with an award for Excellence in Problem-Oriented Policing. NBC 7's Joe Little has more. (Published Saturday, May 11, 2019)

The Chula Vista Police Department is receiving national attention for its domestic violence program.

Domestic violence is one of the top crimes in Chula Vista, according to CVPD.

Every year, an upward of 3,700 emergency calls are made regarding domestic violence issues, that’s the second most calls for service in Chula Vista, according to CVPD's website.

“Domestic violence is one of the most common, dangerous, and frustrating problems facing our officers,” Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said in a release.

Nora Aceves, a domestic violence survivor, said it all started with jealous questions from her boyfriend, which then escalated to where she feared for her life.

“He was throwing things around the house, breaking things, pushing me, it just got too violent,” said Aceves.

Since 2015, CVPD has led a research project to reduce domestic violence in the city. Officials partnered with South Bay Community Services to conduct a one-year study of new prevention and enforcement strategies.

In little under a year, CVPD saw a 25 percent decrease in reports of domestic violence. At the same time, the department said 92 percent of domestic violence victims would call the police again for help.

The Domestic Violence Program recognized CVPD with the 2018 Herman Goldstein Award for Excellence in Problem-Oriented Policing.

The CVPD is focused on reaching out to victims and offenders to stop the violence and break the cycle of abuse. They add pressure on the suspect by texting them, stopping by their homes unannounced, and leaving notes that they were there. Police also share educational videos and brochures with the victims and suspects.

Aceves applauded Chula Vista’s initiative to focus more attention on the abuser in domestic violence situations.

“I mean, unbelievable, that’s very good and I’m so impressed with what CVPD is doing and I think that’s very helpful for the victims,” said Aceves.