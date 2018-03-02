CVPD Looking for Credit Card Theft Suspect Caught on Camera

Surveillance video from inside a Chula Vista gas station where a credit card theft suspect allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase goods. (Published Friday, March 2, 2018)

Chula Vista police are seeking the community's help in identifying a theft suspect caught by gas station cameras using a stolen credit card last week.

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said the suspect stole a woman's wallet off her table at a Panera Bread and used her credit card to buy goods inside the gas station shortly after.

Video of the suspect purchasing the items was posted to the department's Facebook page Thursday.

The theft and the spending both occurred in the eastern Chula Vista area, according to CVPD Lt. Eric Thunberg, though the exact addresses of the Panera Bread and gas station were unavailable.

CVPD said the suspect was driving a dark red or maroon compact Toyota sedan with Penske paper plates.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the CVPD at (619) 585-5670.