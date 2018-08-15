CVPD Looking for 8-Year-Old Boy Missing from Otay Ranch Area

Police in Chula Vista are looking for an 8-year-old boy missing from the Otay Ranch area.

CVPD described the boy as black, wearing a gray button-up shirt, black jeans and white Reebok shoes. An SDPD helicopter was flying in the area assisting in the search.

Police say the boy was last seen at Heritage Elementary School at 1450 Santa Lucia Road in Chula Vista.

CVPD Lt. Dan Peak said the boy was supposed to be home at 2:30 p.m. but never arrived at his home right across the street from the school.

Anyone with information is asked to call CVPD at (619) 691-5151.

No other information was available.

