Heavy traffic is expected near the Mattress Firm Amphitheater in Chula Vista Saturday afternoon due to the Weezer concert at 6 p.m.

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) has issued a traffic advisory for southbound Interstate 805 and Main Street starting at 3 p.m.

CVPD suggests taking alternate routes if possible.

The concert ends at 11 p.m.