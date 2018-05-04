CVPD: Illegal U-Turn Led to Collision Involving Man, 2 Kids

Chula Vista police officers said a man traveling westbound on Telegraph Canyon with two children in the car tried to make an illegal U-turn at Apache Drive.

The man's vehicle collided with a Chevy Camaro and then veered across the median and into oncoming traffic.

The out-of-control car crashed into a third vehicle traveling westbound.

"The way the road is set up with the median there would be no U-turn going westbound," said CVPD Sgt. Steven Szymczak.

Five people were injured including the two children.

The children were secured in car safety seats in the back of the white vehicle.

"You wouldn't expect the driver and the two kids in the backseat to come out conscious and talking but they both were," Szymczak said.

It's not known if there will be citations or charges in the collision, he added.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.