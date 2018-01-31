San Diego State University learned the name of its next president on Wednesday - Adela de la Torre who is currently Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs at UC Davis.

The California State University Board of Trustees appointed Adela de la Torre, Ph.D. to the position of president at San Diego State University.

The announcement was made early Wednesday in Long Beach.

Here are 5 fast facts about de la Torre:

De la Torre will be the first woman to hold the position of president of SDSU. Sally Roush served as an interim president while the university searched for a replacement for former president Elliot Hirshman.

She earned a B.S. in political economy of natural resources and an M.S. and Ph.D. in agricultural and resource economics all from the University of California, Berkeley.

Adela de la Torre is Vice Chancellor of UC Davis, overseeing the division of Student Affairs.

Her primary fields of research include childhood obesity and bi-national health.

She was recognized by the American Society of Hispanic Economists (of which she was founding member) with its 2016 Academic Achievement Award.

