Two local high school football teams are asking for donations to make the trip to the 2018 California Interscholastic Federation State Football Championship Bowl Games later this month.

Orange Glen High School in Escondido and Lincoln High School in Lincoln Park are set to represent San Diego in the state matches in San Francisco.

The former school will face off against the Lincoln Mustangs from San Francisco on Dec. 15 at 12 p.m.

The latter will face off against the Menlo-Atherton Bears from just outside San Jose on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.

To donate to Orange Glen High School, go to its GoFundMe page.

To donate to Lincoln High School, click here.

Head to the CIF’s website to learn more about the bowl games.