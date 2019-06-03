A California Highway Patrol car was struck in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista Monday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., a collision occurred on southbound I-5 near H Street.

A Caltrans camera showed a fire engine and two ambulances near the scene. Two of the cars involved remained on the shoulder for more than 30 minutes after the crash.

The left-most lane was blocked on southbound I-5 as crews worked to remove the vehicles.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time, according to CHP Officer Strickland.

A SigAlert was issued in the area for at least one hour after the crash.

No other information was available

