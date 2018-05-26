More people have been arrested for suspected drunken driving in San Diego County so far this Memorial Day weekend than last year, according to the California High Patrol.

Between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, 24 people were arrested for suspected DUI compared to 17 for the same period last year, the CHP said.

Statewide, 276 people were arrested for drunken driving violations during the agency's Memorial Day holiday enforcement period, up from 242 in 2017.

The agency also reported five DUI fatalities so far this weekend, down from eight last year.

The CHP's so-called maximum enforcement period began at 6 p.m. Friday and will last until midnight Monday.

During this year's maximum enforcement period, in addition to monitoring for drunken drivers, CHP officers will be checking for seat belt use, the agency said.

“It only takes two seconds to buckle up,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “Wearing a seat

belt is such a simple task to keep you and your passengers safe. Remember, it is also the law.”

Video UC High Principal Warns Parents of Virtual Kidnapping After Mother is Targeted

“It only takes two seconds to buckle up,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. “Wearing a seatbelt is such a simple task to keep you and your passengers safe. Remember, it is also the law.”

Last year, around 70 percent of the people who died during the Memorial Day weekend were not wearing seat belts, according to the CHP.