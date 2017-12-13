CHP Seeks Driver in Fallbrook Hit and Run - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

CHP Seeks Driver in Fallbrook Hit and Run

By Anna Conkey

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    CHP Seeks Driver in Fallbrook Hit and Run
    NBC 7

    California Highway Patrol is seeking the driver of a hit and run that severely injured a bicyclist in Fallbrook Wednesday morning.

    At approximately 5:35 a.m., CHP responded to a report of a hit and run off Olive Hill Road that sent a 46-year-old man to the hospital.

    The driver of a gray Toyota Prius was traveling northbound along the right side of Olive Hill Road, north of Highland Oaks, when it collided with the bicycle of Carlos Floro Torres Mendez, and the driver fled the scene.

    The collision tossed Mendez from his bike onto the roadway, where he sustained major injuries. He was transported to the Palomar Medical Center for treatment.

    The vehicle is described as having moderate damage to the right front, including a shattered right front headlight, torn plastic on the right front bumper, damage to the right wheel, and possible hood damage.

    The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown.

    The collision remains under investigation.

    Anyone with information on the incident, suspect or vehicle is asked to contact CHP at (858) 637-3800.

    Published 29 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices