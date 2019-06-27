CHP Motorcycle Officer Hit by Suspected DUI Driver on I-8

One person suffered serious injuries in a collision that involved a CHP officer. NBC 7's Danica McAdam has more. (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was seriously injured in a collision on Interstate 8 Thursday night.

The crash happened at around 9:40 p.m. on westbound I-8 east of Main Street in El Cajon.

CHP Officer Travis Garrow said the officer was pulled over on the center divide assisting a disabled vehicle. As he was merging from the shoulder to the left lane he was side-swiped by another car at a high rate of speed.

The injured officer was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A CHP official said the officer is 44 years old and a 16-year veteran of the department.

Garrow said the driver who hit the officer, identified as 25-year-old Richard Chambers from El Cajon, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

No other information was available.

