Community Raising Funds for CHP Officer Recovering After Nasty Crash

The community is rallying behind a CHP officer severely injured on the job and raising funds to help support his family while they nurse him back to full health.

Officer Brandon Reynolds was on duty riding his motorcycle on State Route 78 near Interstate 15 in October when he was involved in an accident that left his bones in pieces.

"I'm surprised they were able to put me back together," Officer Reynolds said.

He remembers everything about the accident, even the excruciating pain.

“The crash was so violent it basically crushed half of my femur and I'm missing 22 centimeters of my femur right now,” he said.

Officer Reynolds also suffered a broken shoulder, two broken ribs, a broken wrist, and a broken hand and is more surgeries on his leg.

"It's just tough,” he explained. “I can't get in my car and go. I can't go to work, I just can't do my everyday life that we do."

Officer Reynolds' wife Kim is working full-time and taking care of him, but it’s no easy task.

"It's a very emotional thing cause I worry about him and there's so many things he does around the house that I didn't realize until he couldn't do them anymore,” she said.

She remembers the day the accident happened, when a good friend from the CHP called her and said a patrol car would pick her up.

"I thought, did he die? And he said ‘No, we would tell you that.’ What they didn't tell me is he was in critical condition. He was literally bleeding out on the freeway,” Kim Reynolds said.

Officer Reynolds has a long recovery ahead of him and it's uncertain if he'll be able to go back to his old job. For now, his family is just happy he's still with them.

"I never thought it would happen to Brandon because he's kind of invincible and maybe he is invincible because he survived a horrible, horrible accident,” Kim Reynolds said.

First Alert Weather Rain, Snow Persist Over Thanksgiving Weekend

While Officer Reynolds' medical bills are covered, his wife is hoping the community’s generosity will give them some financial relief and help free up some of her time so she can devote more of it to her husband. A GoFundMe account was created to do just that.