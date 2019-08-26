2 Shot While Driving on Interstate 8 Near El Cajon Boulevard

Two people were shot while driving on Interstate 8 near El Cajon Boulevard Monday night, the CHP confirmed.

The CHP said a man and a woman in their 30s were driving at around 9:30 p.m. when they were hit by gunfire.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The victims exited the freeway and pulled over at a 76 gas station. The Heartland Fire Department responded and transported the victims to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

CHP did not say if the gunfire came from another car.

No other information was available.

