CHP Finds Fatal Crash Scene Nearly 24 Hours Later - NBC 7 San Diego
CHP Finds Fatal Crash Scene Nearly 24 Hours Later

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    CHP officers found a crashed vehicle and a dead body on a backroad in Descanso almost 24 hours after a witness reportedly saw evidence of a traffic collision.

    The CHP said a witness saw skid marks on the 7900 block of Japatul Valley Road at around 5 p.m. Wednesday and told another person to call 911. Investigators couldn't confirm if that call was ever placed or if it didn't go through.

    The witness called back on Thursday and told officers he could now see the truck. Investigators located it at around 3:30 p.m. and confirmed one person was dead.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

