Officers said some of the bikers have been very aggressive in the past. NBC 7's Alex Presha reports.

The California Highway Patrol, along with the San Diego Police Department and Chula Vista police, saturated Interstate 805 Saturday after becoming aware of a motorcycle rally in which riders were performing illegal acts on local freeways.

On one occasion, riders with the group surrounded a Highway Patrol car and began performing stunts around it as the officer attempted to stop several riders.

One motorcyclist deliberately broke the officer’s driver’s side mirror.

The event attracted more than 400 participants and in years past rides have shown blatant disregard for safety and law enforcement, according to CHP.

On other occasions, participants have stopped traffic and performed stunts while not allowing drivers to pass.

During the saturation patrol, several motorcyclists were cited for various violations including no plates, concealed plates, speeding, reckless driving, and driving with either no license or a suspended license.

A similar thing happened earlier this month when hundreds of bikers shut down a portion of Interstate 8 near Hotel Circle. Some riders were performing tricks on the freeway.

"Any time you're riding a motorcycle and you come off that motorcycle the likelihood is that you're going to get hurt and in this case severely injured. And obviously high speeds as well," said CHP officer Jake Sanchez.

Most riders yielded to law enforcement, but two motorcyclists did not stop for officers. The first happened around two in the afternoon off I-805 near Adams Avenue. He tore through a fence and into the front yard of a house.

Another rider had a felony warrant out for his arrest from Los Angeles. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail.

The enforcement was from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday.







