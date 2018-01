The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has closed every lane except the fast lane on southbound Interstate 5 at State Route 54 after a fatal crash Sunday evening around 9:15 p.m.

Traffic is reportedly backed up to Mile of Cars Way.

CHP reports the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control near the SR-54 and hit a light pole.

The driver died but has not been identified.

Other details of the accident are still under investigation.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.