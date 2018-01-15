CHP Officers Run Down High Speed Pursuit Suspect on I-15 - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

CHP Officers Run Down High Speed Pursuit Suspect on I-15

The suspect vehicle is a bright blue Ford Mustang, according to CHP.

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 4:01 PM PST on Jan 15, 2018 | Updated 5 hours ago

    Cal Trans

    California Highway Patrol officers have taken a high-speed pursuit suspect into custody after being led on a chase on southbound Interstate 15 that exceeded speeds of 100 MPH.

    Officers took the driver into custody on the shoulder of I-15 HOV lanes near the Poway Road exit at around 4:15 p.m.

    An off-duty CHP officer initially reported the driver to authorities.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

