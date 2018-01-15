CHP Officers Run Down High Speed Pursuit Suspect on I-15

California Highway Patrol officers have taken a high-speed pursuit suspect into custody after being led on a chase on southbound Interstate 15 that exceeded speeds of 100 MPH.

Officers took the driver into custody on the shoulder of I-15 HOV lanes near the Poway Road exit at around 4:15 p.m.

An off-duty CHP officer initially reported the driver to authorities.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.