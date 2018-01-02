CHP Arrests Suspect After Freeway Pursuit

California Highway Patrol arrested a man after a chase across multiple freeways Tuesday evening.

At approximately 10 p.m., CHP began pursuing the driver of a yellow convertible because he was speeding and failed to yield to officers, according to a report from CHP.

The suspect was initially driving on the westbound Interstate 8, but then took the onramp onto the northbound Interstate 15. From there, the suspect exited on Friars Road, but then took the southbound I-15, and then the Interstate 805.

Officers trailed the vehicle as the suspect exited the I-805 on Home Avenue, until the pursuit came to an end on Springer Road.

Officers took the driver into custody and began clearing the car.

No other information is available.