CHP Announces Arrest in Hit-and-Run That Injured Cyclist in Ramona

Coworkers gathered for a preplanned event they said wasn't the same without her. NBC 7's Steven Luke has the story.

Cyclist Seriously Injured by Hit-and-Run Remembered at Company Event

The California Highway Patrol announced an arrest Tuesday in the hit-and-run collision that severely injured a cyclist in Ramona last week.

The CHP said it took 34-year-old Chase E. Richard into custody Tuesday on the 16000 block of Swartz Canyon Road in the unincorporated area of Ramona.

Investigators say Michelle Scott, 53, was riding along on State Route 67, just north of Dye Road, when she was hit by a black Ford Edge SUV. The CHP said the SUV fled the scene and used stolen license plates.

The SUV reportedly traveled onto the highway shoulder, directly into Scott's path, ejecting her from her bike causing her to land on the roadway, explained investigators.

Ramona Bicyclist Injured in Hit and Run

The reason the Edge drifted is still under investigation, police said.

Scott suffered significant injuries and was airlifted to Palomar Hospital where she remained in critical condition. As of Saturday, Scott was in a coma and on a ventilator.

Scott works for Power Plus in Escondido, a company with over 400 employees.

Her boss, CEO Steven Bray, recently called for the suspect to surrender. Bray said Scott is the second-most senior employee in the company.

Scott’s co-workers gathered Saturday morning for the Power Plus Olympics, a company event that Scott helped planned.

“There is a somber mood at the office knowing that Michelle is at the hospital,” said co-worker, Brian Schultz.

CHP Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Hit Cyclist

This was the first time this festive event started with a company prayer.

“She is loved by everyone,” Schultz added.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Scott's family.

An anonymous $25,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver of that black Ford Edge.

Anyone with information can contact California Highway Patrol at (619) 401-2000.