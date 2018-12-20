CDCR Pulls Plug on Plan for Parole Office Near Grossmont High School

Plans to open a state parole office near a high school in a La Mesa neighborhood are no longer on the table, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said.

The CDCR told the city this week the vacant building on Grossmont Summit Drive where they were considering opening an office doesn't meet the state's needs.

The decision comes days after the La Mesa City Council heard an earful from unnerved residents worried the office would bring unwanted crime to their part of town.

The vacant building is just blocks away from Grossmont High School and some parents said that was too close.

San Diego County Supervisor Dianne Jacob, who represents the area, said in a statement that she stood with her concerned constituents.

"I'm deeply troubled by the state proposal and I share the residents' concerns about the impact on public safety. Allowing convicted criminals to frequent an area that close to thousands of Grossmont High School students and quiet neighborhoods is a terrible idea," her statement read.

The CDCR said it will be looking at other locations in the East County.