CBP Readiness Exercise Planned Saturday at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

Customs and Border Protection is advising cross-border commuters of delays at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry Saturday due to an operational readiness exercise.

The exercise is planned for 6 a.m. and will last approximately 10 minutes, the CBP said. The agency said the "large-scale" operation would result in minimal processing delays.

"During the exercise, the traveling public should be aware of high visibility operations.

CBP is continually assessing the capabilities of our facilities and has been making — and will continue to make — necessary preparations," the agency said.

CBP scheduled a similar exercise last week at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. It, too, was expected to last about 10 minutes and lasted around 40.

The agency said that exercise was designed to "evaluate readiness and assess the capabilities of CBP facilities to make sure necessary preparations."

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.