CBP Seizes $8.3M in Narcotics over Veterans Day Weekend

Packages of cocaine discovered by CBP officers in the gas tank of a commercial bus on Sunday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted 15 smuggling attempts through the California-Mexico border over the holiday weekend.

From Thursday through Sunday, officers seized nearly 842 pounds of narcotics valued at over $8.3 million, according to CBP.

“CBP officers assist in facilitating lawful trade and travel 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Director of CBP Field Operations in San Diego Pete Flores.

The drugs seized included fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, which were hidden in vehicle gas tanks, trunks, batteries, floors, quarter panels and floors, according to the CBP report.

Significant arrests included two Mexican citizens at the San Ysidro port of entry, one man driving a Ford Expedition carrying ten packages of fentanyl worth $736,000 on Saturday, and another man driving a commercial bus carrying 78 packages of cocaine worth $4.9 million on Sunday.

CBP seized the vehicles and narcotics, and said all persons involved in the smuggling attempts were turned over to Homeland Security Investigation for processing.