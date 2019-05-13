CBP Searches for 8 People After Panga Washes Ashore in Carlsbad - NBC 7 San Diego
CBP Searches for 8 People After Panga Washes Ashore in Carlsbad

By Christina Bravo

Published 6 minutes ago

    A panga believed to be carrying eight people in a smuggling attempt washed onto a Carlsbad beach Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said. 

    The 18-foot boat was spotted at Tamarack State Beach in Carlsbad at about 4:40 a.m. When CBP agents arrived, they found eight life jackets and five fuel canisters aboard the beached boat. 

    No people were located and no arrests have been made in what border patrol is considering a human smuggling attempt. The investigation is ongoing.

    The boat appeared to have hand-drawn numbers and the words "Ensanada B.C." on the side. 

    No other information was available.

