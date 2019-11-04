Customs and Border Protection arrested 30 people in total between three maritime smuggling attempts, all within a 24 hours period. CBP said these incidents point to a recent uptick in smuggling attempts by boat.

The first boat was discovered around 2 p.m. on Oct. 31 by the U.S. Coast Guard as it idled, broken down off the coast of San Diego.

USCG officers boarded the 19-foot pleasure craft and found it taking on water quickly with 10 passengers on board. Only four people were wearing life vests. Officers suspected the boat was involved in a human smuggling attempt.

“Officers removed all passengers from the sinking vessel and transported them to a nearby USCG facility,” CBP said.

That’s where Border Patrol agents waited to take all 10 undocumented people into custody: six Mexican citizens and four Chinese citizens. Three of those 10 will face federal human-smuggling charges, CBP said.

The second boat, a panga, was discovered by CBP near Trestles as it headed north around 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 1. The panga landed in darkness near San Mateo Point and the 13 people aboard ran into a nearby community.

Border Patrol agents waiting nearby were able to detain nine undocumented people: six Chinese citizens and three Mexican citizens. One person admitted to captaining the boat and will face human-smuggling charges.

The third boat, another panga, was noticed by a “concerned citizen beachgoer” around 8 a.m. on Nov. 1. The panga dropped off a group of people on a beach in La Jolla, according to CBP.

Border Patrol agents arrived an hour later and detained 11 undocumented people: three Chinese nationals and eight Mexican nationals.

Agents intercepted the panga smuggling vessel traveling back south toward Mexico and detained the captain, a Mexican national, CBP said.

