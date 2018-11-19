CBP Halts Traffic into US at San Ysidro Port of Entry

Lanes into the United States from Mexico have been temporarily shut down at the San Ysidro Port of Entry as crews secure the border in response to a caravan of thousands of migrants from Central America.

A message from CBP said they had temporarily suspended northbound vehicle processing as they "position additional port hardening materials."

The majority of lanes would be reopened after the process was completed, a CBP spokesperson said. It was not clear how long the positioning would take.

Pedestrian lanes into the U.S. at the Ped-East facility were also closed but foot travelers could use the Ped-West facility to cross into the US, CBP said.

Southbound lanes were not affected.

The San Ysidro Port of Entry is the busiest land border crossing in the United States.

Behind the Scenes Look at Marines' Border Hardening Mission

NBC 7's Liberty Zabala took a closer look at the infrastructure Marines are using to secure the parts of our southern border. (Published Friday, Nov. 16, 2018)

More than 1,100 Marines have been deployed to assist CBP with Operation Secure Line, a "border hardening" mission meant to prepare the area’s infrastructure for the arrival of thousands of people among the migrant caravan seeking asylum in the United States.

CBP said the Marines' specific duties include installing barbed wire to make walls less scalable, and reinforcing construction areas so that people could not cross into them.

Pieces of barbed wire, concrete roadblocks and rebar are being used to create reinforced barriers that can be used to block lanes at the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry.

CBP Closes Some San Diego-area Port of Entry Lanes Ahead of Migrant Caravan's Arrival

Video captured at the border shows U.S. Marines installing razor wire and barriers. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)

Thousands more troops from other branches have also deployed to the border to assist in other ways. For example, Army Military Police are there to protect the Marines who are not armed and are prohibited from enforcing the law. The Department of Defense insisted last week that the troops were sent there to help CBP and nothing else.

Analysts and the Pentagon estimate that the entire deployment operation could cost $200 million.

"My place is not to think about fiscal restraint, that’s for Congress. We’ve been asked to do a job and that’s what we’re here to do," Army Captain Guster Cunningham said.

In October, President Donald Trump threatened to close the southern border to address the caravan if the situation worsened. Since the arrival of the first troops at the border, CBP has acknowledged that option is still on the table.

