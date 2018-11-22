Concertina wire is wrapped around the fence at the San Ysidro Port of Entry while a line of cars wait to enter the United States. Nov. 2018. File.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection drill could cause delays for travelers crossing the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Thanksgiving.

During the training, which was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and last about 10 minutes, "large-scale operational readiness exercises" will be visible by drivers. Delays would be minimal but travelers should be prepared, the agency said.

CBP would not confirm or deny if the exercise was part of preparations in anticipation of thousands of Central American migrants currently in Tijuana, Mexico awaiting a chance to seek asylum from the United States.

"The main objective of the exercise is to evaluate CBP readiness to secure a port of entry in case of any large crowd contingency," a CBP spokesperson said in a written statement to NBC 7.

The military will not be involved in this training mission, CBP said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.