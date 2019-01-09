Large-Scale Readiness Drill Planned at San Ysidro POE Thursday: CBP

U.S Customs and Border Protection announced it will conduct a "large-scale operational readiness exercise" Thursday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry that could result in processing delays.

The operation is scheduled for 1 p.m. and is expected to last around 10 minutes.

CBP advised that the operation would be highly visible to travelers crossing the border at that time.

A readiness exercise was held at the port on Thanksgiving, followed by similar drills at the Otay Mesa and Tecate ports of entry in December.

During the drills, CBP officers and Border Patrol agents, some dressed in riot gear, formed a line across the ports' traffic lanes and temporarily stopped traffic.

Loud bangs were heard and smoke was seen during the drill at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry on Dec. 1.

