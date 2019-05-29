CBP Arrests 13 Suspected of Crossing Illegally Into US on Boats

More than a dozen men suspected of entering illegally into the United States on two separate boats from Mexico on Monday have been taken into custody this week, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday.

Just after midnight on Monday, a 23-foot boat with four people on board was spotted by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) near Mission Bay. Officers took the four people into custody and seized the boat.

The four people, Mexican citizens ranging from 23 to 57 years old, were transferred into border patrol custody for processing and the boat was seized, DHS said.

Three hours later, a panga boat with nine people aboard crossed into U.S. waters from Mexico. The USCG intercepted the boat near the Imperial Beach Pier, DHS said.

CBP said the nine passengers, men between the ages of 21 and 54, told agents they were Mexican nationals in the United State illegally. One of the men was charged with human smuggling, border patrol said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.