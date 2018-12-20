'Buyer' Robs Man Selling Phone Online, Takes Seller's Kids' Phones Too

A San Marcos resident looking to make some extra cash by selling a used cell phone was robbed at gunpoint during a meet up with a potential buyer, deputies said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said the victim organized the transaction on a popular phone app on Dec. 3.

When the victim arrived at the agreed meeting location along Gopher Canyon Road, the first suspect got into their car, took the keys out of the ignition and pointed a gun at the seller. The suspect then demanded his cell phone, wallet and other valuables.

The suspect also took cell phones from the seller’s 4 and 5-year-old children in the back seat, according to deputies,

Meanwhile, a second suspect opened the trunk of the seller’s car and took recently-purchased gifts.

The first suspect got out of the car with the keys and discarded them away from the car, deputies said.

Investigators identified the first suspect as 27-year-old Brian Chase. They later searched his apartment and found stolen property from the robbery. Chase was arrested Dec. 12 and is being held without bail at the Vista Detention Facility.

Deputies are still trying to identify the second suspect, and Crime Stoppers has offered up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

SDSO detectives form the Vista Street Narcotics and Gang Detail and Vista Gang Enforcement Team are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the second suspect is asked to call the SDSO’s Vista Station at (760) 940-4551 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

