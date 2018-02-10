Businessman Paul Kerr Running for Darrell Issa's Seat

Along with a growing list of Democrats and Republicans jumping into the race for Rep. Darrell’s Issa’s Congressional seat since he announced his retirement, is Navy veteran and businessman Paul Kerr.

Kerr says he’s running for office because he’s faced the struggles many Americans are going through today, including not having health care, working a minimum wage job and transitioning from the military to civilian life. “It takes two incomes just to survive in Southern California. I’m the only candidate … that’s had to face and overcome these struggles,” he says.

Kerr supports Medicare for all. “They‘re taking health care away from people were desperately need it,” he tells NBC 7. “I support the expansion of our Medicare program so it covers everyone in the country regardless of age.”

He says to ease the financial burden for low and middle-income families, the government needs to lower health care costs. “We’ve got to do that through the creation of Medicare for all policy.” He also wants to reverse the GOP’s tax plan, which passed at the beginning of this year and get daycare for working parents. “The tax scam has resulted in a gross transfer of wealth from middle-income families to major corporations and the wealthy,” he explains.

The 49th District, which includes parts of North County San Diego, southern Orange County and Camp Pendleton, has a large number of military families. Almost 50 percent of households in the district say they have active duty or veteran service members in their immediate family, according to Kerr.

Many veterans who get out of the military have trouble finding civilian work because their skills don’t always transfer, Kerr explains, which can lead to substance abuse, homelessness and even suicide. He says it’s important to do away with the sunset provisions on the G.I. Bill, which puts a time limit on benefits.

“If you serve your country those benefits should never go away because you never know long it’s going to take somebody before they get to that point where they need them,” Kerr says. He struggled after he got out of the military, and it was nine years before he started studying at San Diego State University. He says he also wants the military to spend more time training service members in skills that will help them in civilian life as well as finding a civilian job and a place to live.

Kerr’s mother was diagnosed with ALS when he was 16. She died three years later. “My family was almost driven into bankruptcy because my mom got sick,” he said. “The financial pressure was horrific.” Around the same time, his father was laid off from his job. As an adult, Kerr didn’t have health insurance until he was in his 40s and he worked in minimum wage jobs for 14 years.

“I believe my very unique life experience differentiates me significantly from any other candidate in this race,” he tells NBC 7. “That’s why I’m running for Congress.”

Darrell Issa announced last month that he would retire when his term ends this fall. Kerr has been endorsed by Rep. Scott Peters.

Democrats Doug Applegate, Mike Levin and Sara Jacobs are also vying for Issa's old seat.

Kerr announced his run last fall.