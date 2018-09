An exterior water line to La Jolla businesses began leaking Monday morning, according to Officer Sarah Foster with the San Diego Police Department.

It was originally reported to SDPD that a hydrant was leaking in La Jolla, but it was later discovered to be a water line, said Foster.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department shut off the water shortly after.

The leaking began on Prospect Street and Fay Avenue.

No other information was available at this time.