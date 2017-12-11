Supporters of short-term vacation rentals said the industry will bring tourists and more spending to areas outside San Diego's beaches, Gaslamp and Mission Valley at a news conference Monday.

One day before a scheduled city council vote, supporters at the conference urged relaxed rules to encourage more Airbnb-type rentals.

Barrio Logan business owners and landlords are pushing for a new city policy on short-term vacation rentals that will encourage the controversial use of homes, apartments and condos, and would minimize restrictions on landlords.

With the city council set to vote on new short-term rental rules tomorrow, Martin Favela, whose family owns the Border X Brewery on Logan Avenue, urged council members to approve a less restrictive set of regulations.

“Even though we have downtown really close to us, it takes the efforts of everyone who hosts people to recommend small businesses, and help us thrive,” said Favela.

Landlord John Anderson, who lives in North Park, agreed that fewer restrictions on short-term vacation rentals would help lesser-known neighborhoods win a share of the tourism dollars that traditionally flow to the beach areas, Gaslamp and Mission Valley.

“Many tourists want to come to San Diego for an authentic experience, for that vibe, for that sense of community,” Anderson said. “And I think that is a really powerful, long term trend.”

Monday's news conference was organized by Airbnb and its local consultant. The company, and many local landlords, support a proposal endorsed by four city council members that would allow individual property owners to rent out up to three properties on a short-term basis, with no limit on the number of days rented per year.

Critics claim that policy would encourage outside investors to purchase homes in residential neighborhoods, and essentially convert those properties into hotels.

The critics also said the practice would inflate home prices, making it even tougher for local families and singles to buy homes and condos.

“We must stop the growth of vacation rentals in some areas, so that families can sustain those communities as viable neighborhoods,” said Tom Coat, a Pacific Beach resident who favors more restrictions on Airbnb type-rentals.

Coat says schools are closing in Pacific Beach because families cannot afford to buy in that neighborhood, in part because of property speculation related to short-term rentals.

Coat supports a proposal from Councilwoman Barbara Bry, which would restrict homeowners to renting out their entire residence for a maximum of 90 days per calendar year.

Bry says her proposal is the only one that “prohibits investors from converting homes in our residential neighborhoods into permanent mini-hotels.”

But Jonah Mechanic, of Share San Diego, opposes any plan that “dictates what neighbors can and cannot do."

"It’s quite honestly an issue of property rights that need to be protected,” Mechanic said.

Mechanic said the most important issue for short-term rentals is the enforcement of existing rules on noise and nuisances. He argued that a proposed, tentative fee of about $900 per unit would help pay for code enforcement officers to police the industry.

"That will help make sure that the bad actors, those who are taking advantage of the sharing economy, are eliminated from the sharing economy, but at the same time protect those who are doing it right," Mechanic said.