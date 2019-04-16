At least two eggs were visible Tuesday on the Burrow Cam.

Burrowing owls are now the stars of the latest live video feed offered from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

A pair of off-exhibit owls will be visible inside their underground home where zoo staff members hope to watch the owls will raise chicks.

Five years ago, two families of the burrowing owl species were released back into the wild after being cared for following a parasite infestation. A couple of the owls were in critical condition but responded well to treatment.

Because the burrowing owl populations are declining here on the West Coast, they've been listed as a Species of Special Concern in California.

“Our ability to monitor the nesting behaviors of these owls will aid in our overall conservation efforts for the species,” Susanne Marczak, senior research croordinator in Recovery Ecology said in a written release.

Unlike other owls, this species burrows in the ground and requires short, open grassland - a habitat that has been impacted by increased human development.

Several of the rare birds have thrived in a nature preserve near Los Angeles International Airport.

In San Diego County, conservationists are working to establish breeding areas for the birds.

To learn more, watch the owls here.