A suspect who was jumping fences and hiding inside homes in Mira Mesa was arrested by San Diego police following as 15-minute standoff Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m.

The suspect hid in a backyard shed and in the attic of a house on Summerdale Road.

He has been charged with two counts of burglary.

There were no reported injuries.

It’s unclear if anything was taken from any of the homes.