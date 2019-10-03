Burglar Breaks Into Talmadge Home Tented for Termite Fumigation

A surveillance camera caught a burglar entering a Talmadge home tented for termite fumigation.

The toxic break-in happened Tuesday morning on Estrella Avenue. The video footage recorded from the home’s front porch and a set of fingerprints left behind on a window are the police department’s best leads on the suspect.

"I feel a little violated,” homeowner Jeffrey Oliver said. That’s because he was trying to get rid of pests, not attract them.

"You can see him like take his jacket and [cover his face] because [fumes] was already affecting him from in there,” he said.

The video shows the suspect slicing open the tent with a knife and climbing through a front window. Oliver says he ignored the checkbook and credit cards, the art pieces on the wall and other valuable items.

“He was really looking for gadget things or things he could pick up and put in a knapsack and take to a pawn shop,” Oliver said.

Seven minutes in the fumes was all the suspect could stand. He came back through the front door, then climbed out through the hole in the tent with a bag over his shoulder.

Oliver says he took about $1,000 worth of camera equipment and lenses. He said there are scratches in the desk where the thief cut the power cord to the security camera.

Though left without some camera equipment and with an uneasy feeling, Oliver is glad he’s OK.

"I was OK, my pets were OK, at the end of the day those are the things I think about,” he said.

While his house was being fumigated, Oliver and his two cats stayed in his motorhome at the beach. By the time he noticed the security breech alert on his phone, it was too late.

"I just want to move on with my life and get this incident behind me and hope the police track him down,” he said.

Oliver says he hired private security to watch the house, but thinks the burglar was watching them because the break-in happened just after the guard finished his first shift.

Police detectives are expected back at the scene tomorrow to search for more clues. Oliver said he just got back in the house this morning.