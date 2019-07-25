Build Your Own Disaster Kit at Participating Allstate Locations - NBC 7 San Diego
Build Your Own Disaster Kit at Participating Allstate Locations

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    San Diego residents will be able to build a free disaster kit in select Allstate agencies until July 26.

    It is Allstate Foundation’s Disaster Preparedness week in California and participating agencies throughout the state have been giving away disaster kits to residents to help them better prepare for an unexpected disaster.

    Here is the list of the participating locations:

     Residents and Customers can pick up the kits while supplies last.

      

