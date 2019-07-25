Build Your Own Disaster Kit at Participating Allstate Locations

San Diego residents will be able to build a free disaster kit in select Allstate agencies until July 26.
It is Allstate Foundation’s Disaster Preparedness week in California and participating agencies throughout the state have been giving away disaster kits to residents to help them better prepare for an unexpected disaster.
Here is the list of the participating locations:
- Encinitas: 148 N El Camino Real Encinitas, CA 92024
- Fallbrook: 305 W Aviation Rd, Fallbrook, CA 92028
- Santee: 9225 Carlton Hills Blvd Ste 6, Santee, CA 92071
- 10201 Mission Gorge Rd Ste G, Santee, CA 92071
- San Diego:10717 Camino Ruiz Ste 158, San Diego, CA 92126
- 7510 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Ste 106, San Diego, CA 92111
- 5548 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92115
Residents and Customers can pick up the kits while supplies last.