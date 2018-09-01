Bug Problems Mar Padres Hat Giveaway

If you still have the beach hats the San Diego Padres gave away Saturday afternoon, you may want to throw it out.

The team announced around 7:30 p.m. the hats may have been infested with bugs.

"During the distribution of tonight's beach hat giveaway, it was discovered that some packaging contained what independent experts believe to be grain beetles," a statement from the team reads.

Grain beetles posed no threats to humans, but the team decided to take them back "out of an abundance of caution."

Earlier in the afternoon, the team stopped handing out the hats but would not say way. The team spokesperson told NBC 7 that the club found a defect in the hats and it is taking the back the hats.

Ushers were seen in the stadium picking up hats from fans but the lack of information as to why the hats were being taken back led to wild speculations on social media.

Some fans speculated on NBC 7's Facebook that the strap was a choking, others were less forgiving and claimed the defect was that the color scheme was the Dodger's colors, the Padres's NL West rivals.

Padres fans were given vouchers for another giveaway in November.