Seeing Smoke? Fire at Camp Pendleton Not a Threat: Cal Fire

A large brush fire burning on Camp Pendleton near Fallbrook poses no threat to the surrounding area, the North County Fire District (NCFD) confirmed.

Firefighters from the NCFD, Cal Fire and the Marine base are expected to stay at the scene through the evening.

Cal Fire tweeted around 4:30 p.m. the Weisgarber Fire was 40 acres. Just after 5 p.m., the fire was estimated at 80 acres.

No other information was available.

