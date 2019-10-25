Brush Fire Threatens Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California's Famous Wine Region

A brush fire broke out Friday in La Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico, the country’s main wine region and a popular tourist destination in northwestern Baja California.

The fire is threatening the surrounding towns of El Porvernir and Franciso Zarco, and the Kumiai Reserve of San José, and is threatening the Las Nubes, Bodegas F Rubio, Decantos, and Monte Fiori vineyards, Telemundo 20 reported.

No injuries or evacuations have been reported in the area.

No other information was available.

Mexican fire agencies are battling a wave of wildfires in the region, including Tijuana, Tecate, Rosarito and Ensenada. More information on those fires can be found at Telemundo20.com.