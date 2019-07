A brush fire in a canyon is threatening nearby homes near Interstate 805 North by City Heights, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed.

At around 8:20 p.m. the fire was reported to be spreading up the hill close to houses.

SDFD, the San Diego Police Department and California Highway Patrol are at the scene.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.