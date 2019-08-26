More videos (1 of 9)

Brush Fire Sparks on Corner of Busy Intersection in Ridgeview-Webster

A fire sparked on the corner of an intersection in the Ridgeview-Webster neighborhood Monday near businesses and homes.

The fire started on the North side of Home Avenue, east of Fairmount Avenue.

Two San Diego Fire-Rescue Department engines responded and crews extinguished the fire before it threatened nearby structures.

Police briefly blocked Home Avenue to traffic.

No other information was available.

