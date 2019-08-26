Brush Fire Sparks on Corner of Busy Intersection in Ridgeview-Webster - NBC 7 San Diego
Brush Fire Sparks on Corner of Busy Intersection in Ridgeview-Webster

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 2 hours ago

    Video from SkyRanger 7. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A fire sparked on the corner of an intersection in the Ridgeview-Webster neighborhood Monday near businesses and homes.

    The fire started on the North side of Home Avenue, east of Fairmount Avenue.

    Two San Diego Fire-Rescue Department engines responded and crews extinguished the fire before it threatened nearby structures.

    Police briefly blocked Home Avenue to traffic.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

