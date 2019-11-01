Smoke was visible in Oceanside as a brush fire sparked, Friday afternoon.
The brush fire was reported around 2:45 p.m., near 661 Sleeping Indian Road near Camp Pendleton.
By 4 p.m. the fire was reported knocked down by the Oceanside Fire Department.
Black thick smoke was visible as Sky Ranger 7 flew over the scene.
A mobile home, other structures including cars were able to catch on fire in a nursery, said NBC 7's Dave Summers.
One homeowner sustained burn injuries and was sent to a local hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening confirmed an Oceanside Police Sergeant.
North County Fire and Oceanside Fire Department responded. A total of 47 firefighters responded including one lifelight and a medical team.
Wind speed in the area is about 10 mph and humidity is about 30 percent, according to the Ventusky website.
The brush fire broke out after a Red Flag Warning expired at 6 p.m. Thursday.
No other information was available.
Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.