Smoke Visible in Oceanside as Brush Fire Sparks Near Sleeping Indian Rd. - NBC 7 San Diego
By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Smoke was visible in Oceanside as a brush fire sparked, Friday afternoon.

    The brush fire was reported around 2:45 p.m., near 661 Sleeping Indian Road near Camp Pendleton.

    By 4 p.m. the fire was reported knocked down by the Oceanside Fire Department

    Black thick smoke was visible as Sky Ranger 7 flew over the scene.

    A mobile home, other structures including cars were able to catch on fire in a nursery, said NBC 7's Dave Summers.

    One homeowner sustained burn injuries and was sent to a local hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening confirmed an Oceanside Police Sergeant.

    North County Fire and Oceanside Fire Department responded. A total of 47 firefighters responded including one lifelight and a medical team.

    Wind speed in the area is about 10 mph and humidity is about 30 percent, according to the Ventusky website.

    The brush fire broke out after a Red Flag Warning expired at 6 p.m. Thursday.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

