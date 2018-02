Firefighters are working to put out a small brush fire in a canyon behind a school in University City.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) crews responded to the fire on the south side of Governor Drive near Mercer Street, west of Standley Middle School.

SDFD estimated the size of the fire at about 100 square feet.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.