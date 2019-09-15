Multiple Brush Fires Spark Near Otay River in Chula Vista - NBC 7 San Diego
Multiple Brush Fires Spark Near Otay River in Chula Vista

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    David Villaseñor

    Chula Vista Fire Department is responding to reports of multiple brush fires that sparked near the Otay River.

    Reports came in around 10:40 a.m. The brush fires are located near the intersection of Beyer Way and Main Street in Chula Vista. 

    San Diego Fire-Rescue said they arrived on-scene to find multiple brush fires near a homeless encampment. 

    As of 11:31 a.m. 10 active small brush fires were still burning, SDFD said. 

    The Chula Vista Police Department has closed Fourth Avenue near Main Street.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

