Multiple Brush Fires Spark Near Otay River in Chula Vista

Chula Vista Fire Department is responding to reports of multiple brush fires that sparked near the Otay River.

Reports came in around 10:40 a.m. The brush fires are located near the intersection of Beyer Way and Main Street in Chula Vista.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said they arrived on-scene to find multiple brush fires near a homeless encampment.

As of 11:31 a.m. 10 active small brush fires were still burning, SDFD said.

The Chula Vista Police Department has closed Fourth Avenue near Main Street.

No other information was available.

