Brush Fire Sparks Near Elementary School in El Cajon

A brush fire sparked behind Magnolia Elementary School in El Cajon Thursday night, officials confirmed.

San Diego County Sheriff Lt. Craig said the brush fire started behind the elementary school and a mobile home park around 7 p.m. It is reported to be three to four acres and is burning at a slow rate.

No evacuations were ordered. Due to winds, said Lt. Craig, it is preventing the fire to reach nearby homes.

Officials said two helicopters were working on water drops along with help from San Miguel Fire and Rescue and Cal Fire San Diego.

Lt. Craig said there were reports of juveniles being near the area when the fire began.

No other information was available.

