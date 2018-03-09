Brush Fire Sparks Along SR-94 in Golden Hill

Firefighters made quick work Friday of a brush fire that ignited along eastbound SR-94 in Golden Hill. (Published Friday, March 9, 2018)

Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that ignited along eastbound State Route 94 and was threatening at least one structure in Golden Hill Friday.



Witnesses reported seeing flames along eastbound lanes of the freeway, just before the 28th Street exit, at about 6:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

At least two lanes of the freeway were blocked to traffic as crews worked to clear brush and temper flames.

The fire grew to about a quarter-acre in size and had at least one structure in its path, SDFD said.

Flames From Brush Fire Visible From SR-94

A viewer captured flames from a brush fire that ignited along SR-94 in Golden Hill Friday night. (Published Friday, March 9, 2018)

Firefighters halted the spread of the blaze by about 6:50 p.m. but remained on scene to temper hot spots.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.