Brush Fire Sparks Along Interstate 5 in Chula Vista

A half-acre brush fire sparked along a busy freeway in Chula Vista Thursday evening--one of three fires that broke out in San Diego County.

The fire began in the brush alongside the southbound Interstate 5 at E Street, the Chula Vista Fire Department confirmed.

One lane of the ramp from westbound State Route 54 to southbound Interstate 5 was closed down to traffic. The E Street Ramp was also closed.

Firefighters had to cut through some fences to access the fire.

This is the latest fire Thursday night--the Lilac Fire sparked alongside the southbound Interstate 15 near State Route 76 around 11:20 a.m. It quickly spread and was reported to have burned 3,000 acres by 7 p.m., according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The fire was threatening 1,000 structures and nearly 20,000 San Diego County residents were ordered to evacuate.

Another fire broke out in Oceanside on El Camino Real near Oceanside Boulevard. That fire, holding at 1-acre, was not threatening any homes.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.