Brush Fire Sparked by Car Crash on HWY 79 Near Guatay

Cal Fire San Diego is responding to a brush fire that was sparked by a car crash on Highway 79 near Guatay.

Cal Fire reported the fire at about 11 a.m., near the Green Valley Campground. They said a car crash started the fire that quickly grew to five acres.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but the fire continues to spread at a rapid rate, Cal Fire said.

No other information was available.

