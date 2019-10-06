Brush Fire Sparked by Car Crash on HWY 79 Near Guatay - NBC 7 San Diego
Brush Fire Sparked by Car Crash on HWY 79 Near Guatay

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Cal Fire San Diego is responding to a brush fire that was sparked by a car crash on Highway 79 near Guatay.

    Cal Fire reported the fire at about 11 a.m., near the Green Valley Campground. They said a car crash started the fire that quickly grew to five acres.

    No injuries were reported in the crash, but the fire continues to spread at a rapid rate, Cal Fire said.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

